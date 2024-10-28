Ex-DB chief Harun's cashier arrested, granted bail

Law enforcers today (28 October) arrested Mokarram Sardar, cashier of former DMP Detective Branch (DB) chief Harun Or Rashid, from Narayanganj's Fatullah.

Mokarram, also a former chairman of Nikli Upazila Parishad in Kishoreganj, was arrested in an extortion case, said Shariful Islam, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Police Station.

"There are several other cases filed against him," the OC added.

Later in the afternoon, the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Narayanganj granted Mokarram bail in the case, said the court's police inspector Abdur Rashid.

Earlier on 2 October, a case was filed against 11 people, including former DB chief Harun and his cashier Mokarram, on charges of assault and extortion. The plaintiff in the case, Shah Alam, accused the defendants of extortion of Tk20 lakh.