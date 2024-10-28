Ex-DB chief Harun's cashier arrested, granted bail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 05:08 pm

Related News

Ex-DB chief Harun's cashier arrested, granted bail

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 05:08 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Law enforcers today (28 October) arrested Mokarram Sardar, cashier of former DMP Detective Branch (DB) chief Harun Or Rashid, from Narayanganj's Fatullah.

Mokarram, also a former chairman of Nikli Upazila Parishad in Kishoreganj, was arrested in an extortion case, said Shariful Islam, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Police Station.

"There are several other cases filed against him," the OC added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Later in the afternoon, the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Narayanganj granted Mokarram bail in the case, said the court's police inspector Abdur Rashid. 

Earlier on 2 October, a case was filed against 11 people, including former DB chief Harun and his cashier Mokarram, on charges of assault and extortion. The plaintiff in the case, Shah Alam, accused the defendants of extortion of Tk20 lakh.

arrest / Narayanganj / DB Harun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

3h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

A national political council is needed to overcome the country's crisis: Zonayed Saki

A national political council is needed to overcome the country's crisis: Zonayed Saki

51m | Videos
Why does Amit Shah want to stop infiltration from Bangladesh?

Why does Amit Shah want to stop infiltration from Bangladesh?

2h | Videos
A writ has been issued to prevent Awami League from carrying out political activities

A writ has been issued to prevent Awami League from carrying out political activities

3h | Videos
Israel attacked Iran from Iraq

Israel attacked Iran from Iraq

3h | Videos