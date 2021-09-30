Ex-Ctg mayor donates slabs to cover open drains

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 10:01 pm

Former Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Manjur Alam has donated one truck of slabs to the incumbent Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury to cover the open drains in the city on an emergency basis.

M Manjur Alam handed over the slabs to Rezaul Karim Chowdhury during a courtesy visit on Thursday .

The former mayor expressed his deep concern over the death of a university student who died after falling into a storm drain recently.

M Manjur Alam asked the city agencies to work coordinately.

Chief Executive of CCC Shahidul Alam and Executive Director of Mostafa Hakim Group Shamsudduha were present during the courtesy call.

Chattogram / drains

