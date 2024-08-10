Ex-CJ accepting golden sword from ex-DB chief Harun, flowers from BCL created controversies: Law Adviser

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 05:11 pm

Related News

Ex-CJ accepting golden sword from ex-DB chief Harun, flowers from BCL created controversies: Law Adviser

“Whenever Obaidul went abroad, he used to stay in houses of various Awami League leaders there. Due to these reasons, there was a lot of controversy about Obaidul Hassan,” he says

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 05:11 pm
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul. Photo: Collected
Law Adviser Asif Nazrul. Photo: Collected

Former chief justice Obaidul Hassan accepting a sword from former DB Chief Harun-Or-Rashid as well as flowers from the BCL upon his appointment, created a lot of controversies, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said today (10 August).

"There are many questions about the former DB Chief Harun. This Harun was the main person behind illegally detaining the six coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Former Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan accepted a golden sword as a gift from Harun. I was very surprised. Whenever Obaidul went abroad, he used to stay in houses of various Awami League leaders there. Due to these reasons, there was a lot of controversy about Obaidul Hassan," Asif Nazrul told the media after a meeting with officials of the Law and Justice Division.

DB chief Harun presents sword to newly appointed chief justice

"Another thing about him [Obaidul Hassan] was very sad. After he became chief justice, he received flowery greetings from the BCL. My personal opinion on this is that it is a violation of the code of conduct. It doesn't give a very good impression."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Top News

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul / Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan / DB Harun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

1d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

1d | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

1d | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Reform work after revitalizing the economy - Finance Advisor Saleh Uddin Ahmed

Reform work after revitalizing the economy - Finance Advisor Saleh Uddin Ahmed

1h | Videos
Ashfaqul Islam appointed as acting chief justice

Ashfaqul Islam appointed as acting chief justice

1h | Videos
Ashfaqul Islam appointed as acting chief justice

Ashfaqul Islam appointed as acting chief justice

1h | Videos
Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan said after assuming responsibility in the Ministry of Industry

Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan said after assuming responsibility in the Ministry of Industry

1h | Videos