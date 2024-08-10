Ex-CJ accepting golden sword from ex-DB chief Harun, flowers from BCL created controversies: Law Adviser

Former chief justice Obaidul Hassan accepting a sword from former DB Chief Harun-Or-Rashid as well as flowers from the BCL upon his appointment, created a lot of controversies, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said today (10 August).

"There are many questions about the former DB Chief Harun. This Harun was the main person behind illegally detaining the six coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Former Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan accepted a golden sword as a gift from Harun. I was very surprised. Whenever Obaidul went abroad, he used to stay in houses of various Awami League leaders there. Due to these reasons, there was a lot of controversy about Obaidul Hassan," Asif Nazrul told the media after a meeting with officials of the Law and Justice Division.

"Another thing about him [Obaidul Hassan] was very sad. After he became chief justice, he received flowery greetings from the BCL. My personal opinion on this is that it is a violation of the code of conduct. It doesn't give a very good impression."