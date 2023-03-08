Ex-chief justice Khairul for preservation of Bangabandhu's 7 March speech venue

Former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque, chairman of Bangladesh Law Commission, has advocated for the preservation of the venue where Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his historic 7 March speech in 1971.

At the same time, he suggested inscribing the speech and its context onto the place.

In a statement on Tuesday, the former chief justice said, "In the speech of 7 March, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu clearly called upon the nation to jump into the liberation war and gave full directions. The Race Course ground that day, pulsating with the roar of the crowd, was energised and confident with the mantra of freedom. This conviction was not born overnight. Through a series of political movements, Bangabandhu brought the entire nation to the fore of unity. Its final reflection is seen on 7 March at the RaceCourse ground."

He said, 'For 10 years before 7 March, Bangabandhu had prepared the entire Bengali nation for the final war. Bangabandhu made the final call on 7 March. Earlier, Bangabandhu had said everything except the declaration of independence. Told everyone to be ready."

He said, 'Through this message, he united the entire nation and prepared for the war. No other speech can be found in the history of the whole world like Bangabandhu's speech on 7 March.'

The Chairman of the Law Commission said, "I have a request to the Prime Minister to identify the place where Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave the speech at the RaceCourse ground and arrange for maintenance. Write the context of the 7th March speech and also write the speech of 7th March. This is my offering.'

This former Chief Justice said, "Also, when our generation is over, people will forget where the 7 March speech took place. If it does not take steps to identify and preserve it."