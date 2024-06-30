Ex-BNP MP Nadim Mostafa dies
Former MP and BNP Executive Committee member Nadim Mostafa passed away in a hospital in the capital today (30 June). He was 58.
Nadim breathed his last around 11am at United Hospital, said BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.
He suffered a heart attack in the morning and was immediately taken to United Hospital.
The BNP leader is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Upon hearing the news of Nadim's demise, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited the hospital and spoke with the bereaved family members.
Nadim, a close associate of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, was elected MP from the Rajshahi-4 seat as a BNP candidate in 1996 and 2001.
He previously served as the BNP's Special Secretary and General Secretary of the party's Rajshahi city and district units.