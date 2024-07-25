Ex-BGMEA president Golam Quddus, family sued by ACC over Tk188cr embezzlement

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against eight people, including the former president of BGMEA Mostafa Golam Quddus, over embezzling more than Tk187.84 crore through fraud.

Golam Quddus is a former chairman of Sonali Life Insurance Ltd.

Assistant Director of the commission Md Rakibul Hayat filed the case with the ACC's Dhaka-1 Coordinated District Office on Thursday, ACC Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam told The Business Standard.

Other accused in the case are – Golam Quddus' wife Fazlutun Nesa, their daughters Fauzia Kamrun Tania and Tasnia Kamrun Anika, son Mostafa Kamrus Sobhan, Sobhan's wife Shafia Sobhan Chowdhury, former CFO and CEO of Sonali Life Insurance Mir Rashed Bin Aman, and Nur-e-Hafza.

As per the case statement, the accused had assumed the posts of board director, chief financial officer and chief executive officer (acting) of Sonali Life Insurance. Later, they allegedly embezzled Tk187,84,15,966 through forged agreements.

Golam Quddus could not be reached on mobile phone for comments.