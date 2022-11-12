Ex-Bagerhat Swechchasebak Dal GS shot dead

The former general secretary of the Bagerhat unit of Swechchasebak Dal, the BNP volunteers' wing, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday.

Nur A Alam Bhuiyan, 25, was from the Bashabati area of Bagerhat town.

"The Swechchasebak Dal leader was gunned down near his house around 9:30pm.

"The unidentified men, who shot him multiple times, ran away," KM Azizul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bagerhat Model police station told The Business Standard.

Nur A Alam was declared dead after he was rushed to Bagerhat Sheikh Razia Naser General Hospital.

"Efforts are underway to catch the culprits," the OC said.

Meanwhile, Swechchasebak Dal President SM Jilani and General Secretary Rajiv Ahsan have strongly condemned the murder. They have demanded immediate arrest and prosecution of the killers.