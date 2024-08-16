Ex-Army gen Zia placed on 8-day remand

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 05:33 pm

Ex-Army gen Zia placed on 8-day remand

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the order after the accused were produced in the court in a murder case today

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 05:33 pm
Former major general Ziaul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS
Former major general Ziaul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

A Dhaka court has placed former Army major general Ziaul Ahsan on a 8-day remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the order after the accused were produced in the court in a murder case today (16 August).

Last night, the former National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) director general was arrested in the capital's Khilkhet area based on a tip-off, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He was arrested in the same case as Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman, a top DMP official earlier told The Business Standard.

The official said Ziaul had been taken to the DB office in Mintoo Road this morning.

Earlier on Tuesday (6 August), the Bangladesh Army made a major reshuffle in its top posts with Major General Ziaul Ahsan, popularly known as Major Zia, being relieved from service and some others being reassigned, an ISPR press statement said.

Major Zia, a 2-Star rank Bangladesh Army officer, was the director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC).

He was replaced as NTMC director general by Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman.

Major General Ziaul Ahsan has been serving as director general of NTMC since 2022.

Before that, he was the director of that company. 

Ziaul Ahsan became the vice-captain of RAB-2 in 2009 when he was a major. 

In the same year, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel and appointed director of the intelligence wing of the RAB headquarters. 

 

