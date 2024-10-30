Ex-agriculture minister Abdus Shahid on 4-day remand in murder case

30 October, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 05:30 pm

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sharifur Rahman passed the order

Former agriculture minister Abdus Shahid. Photo: Collected
A Dhaka court today (30 October) placed former agriculture minister Md Abdus Shahid on four-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of bus driver Alamgir Hossain during the student-led mass uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sharifur Rahman passed the order as police produced Shahid before the court and pleaded to place him on 10-day remand in the case filed with the Uttara West Police Station.

The former agriculture minister was arrested from Uttara in the early hours today.

Alamgir Hossain, 34, a driver of Raida Paribahan, was gunned down in Uttara Azampur area on 5 August. His mother Aleya Begum filed the case on 6 October against 288 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
 

