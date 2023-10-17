Ex-ACC official's death in custody: Chandgaon police inspector transferred in 'public interest'

An inspector of the Chandgaon police station has been transferred following the death of former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Syed Mohammad Shahidullah while in police custody in Chattogram.

The order signed by MA Masud, additional commissioner of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), transferred Chandgaon police Inspector (Investigation) Monibur Rahman on 16 October.

Citing public interest for the transfers, CMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Public Relations) Spina Rani Pramanik said, "The inspector has been reassigned to the office of deputy commissioner of police (West).

"Sabed Ali, who served as inspector (crime) at the office, will now take the charge, replacing Monibur at Chandgaon."

Earlier on 5 October, the CMP suspended two policemen – assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Md Yusuf Ali and ATM Sohel Rana of Chandgaon police station – in connection with Shahidullah's death.

Foujia Anwar, Shahidullah's wife, filed a case over the incident, accusing nine people, including four policemen.

The accused in the case are Chandgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khairul Islam, Inspector (Investigation) Mominur Rahman, suspended assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Md Yusuf Ali and ATM Sohel Rana, Shahidullah's neighbour SM Asaduzzaman, alleged Jubo League leader Jasim Uddin, Md Liton, Roni Akhtar Tania and Kali Akhtar.

On 4 October, Shahidullah was taken to the Chandgaon police station from his house in Bahaddar Hat in Chattogram on the basis of an arrest warrant in a Complaint Registered (CR) case.

"He suddenly fell sick and his family members, who were present at the time, rushed him to the Parkview Hospital. He died around 12:30am while undergoing treatment, likely due to heart problems," OC Khairul said earlier.

However, Shahidullah's family claimed that he was killed by the police in a planned manner.

After being brought to the police station, the police refused to give him an inhaler even though he was extremely ill, they claimed.