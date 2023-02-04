EVMs to be used partially in next JS election: EC

Bangladesh

UNB
04 February, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 08:29 pm

Related News

EVMs to be used partially in next JS election: EC

UNB
04 February, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 08:29 pm
EVMs to be used partially in next JS election: EC

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman said on Saturday that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used partially in the next parliamentary elections.

He made the remark while addressing at smart national NID cards giving ceremony at Bhedarganj upazila Shilpakala Auditorium in the district, as the chief guest.

The commissioner said using the EVMs in all constituencies won't be possible in the next election due to the budgetary crisis.

"However, the EVMs will be used partially in some constituencies and the rest will also be covered with ballot papers," he said, adding that the Election Commission (EC) took preparations to do so.

He said the incumbent EC won't be criticised like the previous one as the elections organised under them have been held 'in a fair, neutral and peaceful manner'.  

"There is no chance directly to contact the government-head during the election time as per the constitution," the commissioner added.

With Faripur Divisional Election Official Mostafa Faruk in the chair, Deputy Commissioner Parvez Hasan and Superintendent of Police Saiful Hoque among others were present at the event.

Top News

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

11h | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

5h | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

11h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

2h | TBS Round Table
Adani row rocks India’s parliament

Adani row rocks India’s parliament

1h | TBS World
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

7h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

8h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL