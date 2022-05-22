EVMs in Bangladesh are best in the world: EC

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
22 May, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 10:06 am

Related News

EVMs in Bangladesh are best in the world: EC

Anyone who can find defects, issues with EVMs will be rewarded by the commission, says EC Md Anisur Rahman 

TBS Report 
22 May, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 10:06 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Anisur Rahman has said that the EVMs (electronic voting machines) developed and being used in Bangladesh are best in the world. 

The general people need to be made more aware of the misconceptions surrounding EVMs, including the one that the device can be rigged, he said while speaking at a view exchange meeting in Madaripur on Saturday, reports Prothom Alo.

He said, "People say a lot of things about EVMs. We will sit with the country's 39 registered political parties in this regard soon. 

"I urge election offices at all levels to keep EVMs on display so that people can come and see how it works." 

"There is no better machine in the world than our EVMs," he added.

He said, "Every political party has one or more IT experts. They can inspect the EVMs and then inform us about the defects and issues if there are any. 

"Besides, no one knows which device will be deployed for what location. The CEC has announced a $10 million reward for those who will be able to find any faults in the EVMs."

Urging the media to write the "truth" about the commission, he said, "No one will stand in your way. 

"People believe in whatever you [journalists] write. It is my humble request that please write the truth."
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Election Commission (EC) / Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

14m | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

29m | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

2h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

15h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

16h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature