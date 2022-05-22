EVMs in Bangladesh are best in the world: EC

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Anisur Rahman has said that the EVMs (electronic voting machines) developed and being used in Bangladesh are best in the world.

The general people need to be made more aware of the misconceptions surrounding EVMs, including the one that the device can be rigged, he said while speaking at a view exchange meeting in Madaripur on Saturday, reports Prothom Alo.

He said, "People say a lot of things about EVMs. We will sit with the country's 39 registered political parties in this regard soon.

"I urge election offices at all levels to keep EVMs on display so that people can come and see how it works."

"There is no better machine in the world than our EVMs," he added.

He said, "Every political party has one or more IT experts. They can inspect the EVMs and then inform us about the defects and issues if there are any.

"Besides, no one knows which device will be deployed for what location. The CEC has announced a $10 million reward for those who will be able to find any faults in the EVMs."

Urging the media to write the "truth" about the commission, he said, "No one will stand in your way.

"People believe in whatever you [journalists] write. It is my humble request that please write the truth."

