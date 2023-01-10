EVM project depends on affordability: Planning minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

EVM project depends on affordability: Planning minister

He said the government is now reviewing the project proposal as it will be approved as soon as possible

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 10:24 pm
File photo of Planning Minister MA Mannan
File photo of Planning Minister MA Mannan

The project for purchasing Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will depend on whether or not the government can afford it as every government in the world has to consider carefully before spending, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters on Tuesday.

"When a proposal comes to us, we scrutinise it as per law, which is a must. However, the constitution has a provision that the government has to support the election commission. So, we have to provide overall support to them," said the minister.

Earlier on 19 October, the Election Commission sent a project proposal of almost Tk9,000 crore for procuring two lakh EVMs to be used in 150 constituencies in the next general election.

The Planning Commission made some observations and sent it back to the Election Commission which will resend it after some modifications.

"Discussion is going on. More discussions with stakeholders will take place. If we find that the project is affordable for us, we will move forward. Although there is no specific date, the project will be approved as early as possible after reviewing," he added.

"The government and our party want free and fair elections, which will be ensured according to the law."

On Tuesday, Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard paid a courtesy visit to the planning minister.

"I observed many elections, especially local elections during my tenure here. I hope for a free and fair election as it is very important for Bangladesh and its people," she said after the meeting.

Regarding money laundering to the Swiss Bank, she said, "My country is committed to obeying all the international standards and norms. We are working very closely with Bangladesh to bring transparency in this regard."

"We have been discussing with Bangladesh various proposals which are on the table. We have provided constructive feedback too. We will continue working in the right direction," she added.

Top News

Planning minister MA Mannan / Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

20m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index