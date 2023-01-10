EVM project depends on affordability: Planning minister

The project for purchasing Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will depend on whether or not the government can afford it as every government in the world has to consider carefully before spending, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters on Tuesday.

"When a proposal comes to us, we scrutinise it as per law, which is a must. However, the constitution has a provision that the government has to support the election commission. So, we have to provide overall support to them," said the minister.

Earlier on 19 October, the Election Commission sent a project proposal of almost Tk9,000 crore for procuring two lakh EVMs to be used in 150 constituencies in the next general election.

The Planning Commission made some observations and sent it back to the Election Commission which will resend it after some modifications.

"Discussion is going on. More discussions with stakeholders will take place. If we find that the project is affordable for us, we will move forward. Although there is no specific date, the project will be approved as early as possible after reviewing," he added.

"The government and our party want free and fair elections, which will be ensured according to the law."

On Tuesday, Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard paid a courtesy visit to the planning minister.

"I observed many elections, especially local elections during my tenure here. I hope for a free and fair election as it is very important for Bangladesh and its people," she said after the meeting.

Regarding money laundering to the Swiss Bank, she said, "My country is committed to obeying all the international standards and norms. We are working very closely with Bangladesh to bring transparency in this regard."

"We have been discussing with Bangladesh various proposals which are on the table. We have provided constructive feedback too. We will continue working in the right direction," she added.