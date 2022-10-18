Eviction drive underway against illegal establishments in Cox’s Bazar

The Cox's Bazar Development Authority (CoxDA) and Public Works Department (PWD) are carrying out an eviction drive against illegal establishments in the Kolatoli beach area.

The drive started around 11am on Tuesday and is being conducted near the Kolatoli Cottage Zone.

Speaking with The Business Standard, former commodore Mohammed Nurul Absar

chairman of CoxDA, said, "A group has been building illegal buildings for years by occupying PWD land.

"We demolished total six buildings during a driver earlier last week (12 October). However, construction works resumed in some of these buildings. Responding to which we are again conducting a drive."

He said, "PWDm back in 1996, allotted some 7.5 acres of land to the Cox's Bazar Bgeach Cooperative Society. But in 1997, the allotment was revised down to 5 acres and a fresh notification was issued in this regard.

"Challenging the move, the society later filed a writ petition with the High Court (HC) for the 2.50 acres of land. The court later squashed the petition on 27 June, 2019."

Eviction drives will continue to keep Cox's Bazar free of illegal and unauthorised establishments, the CoxDA added.