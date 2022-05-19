Everywhere we conducted drives irregularities were found: DNCRP chief

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) Director-General (DG) AHM Shafiquzzaman has said that irregularities have been found everywhere they conducted a drive.

"Everywhere we conduct drive there are irregularities found," the DNCRP DG said while attending a seminar jointly organised by the government department and Economic Reporters Forum on Thursday (19 May).

AHM Shafiquzzaman also said that the DNCRP will extend its drive to ensure quality utility services to people under the Consumer Rights Protection act 2009.

"If we disseminate information about all drives nation might be frustrated," said DNCRP Director Monjur Mohammad Shahriar while speaking at the event.