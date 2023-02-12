Everything is Allah's will: Md Shahabuddin on presidential nomination

"Everything is Allah's will," Md Shahabuddin Chuppu, who is set to be the next President of Bangladesh, said on Sunday.

"There is no reaction now. This is Almighty Allah's will," Md Shahabuddin told reporters after submitting his nomination paper at the Election Commission (EC) in Dhaka.

Md Shahabuddin, a retired district and session judge, had served as a commissioner at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

An Awami League delegation, led by the party's general secretary Obaidul Quader, went to the EC to submit the nomination paper of its presidential candidate.

The delegation members included Awami League's presidium members Mohammad Faruk Khan, Jahangir Kabir, and Abdur Rahman, and its Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud.