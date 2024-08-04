Everyone should have ability to exercise their rights peacefully: Buyers Council

The Buyers Council, a platform representing foreign garment buyers in the country, has said all individuals should be able to exercise their rights peacefully.

"We are expressing concern for all the citizens of the country, emphasizing that everyone should have the ability to exercise their rights peacefully," the council said in a statement today signed by its President Kazi Iftequer Hossain and Secretary Aminul Islam.

The statement also said, "We want to see those responsible be brought to book through a proper investigation."