Every fire incident is being investigated: IGP

Bangladesh

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said that police are investigating every fire incident to see if there was any sabotage.

He made the comment at an iftar and money distribution programme among the poor organised by Bangladesh Shop Owners Association at Siddheshwari School and College Ground in the capital this afternoon.

Appreciating the initiatives of the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, the IGP called upon the leaders of the association to extend a helping hand to the jobless workers who lost their jobs due to the fire.

Chaired by Md Helal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Shop Owner Association, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq and Tourist Police Additional IGP Habibur Rahman spoke as special guests at the event.

