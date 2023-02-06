Every country should have data protection act: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Monday said under current perspective, every country should have its own data protection act.

"We would have further discussion with our stakeholders regarding this act. If we find any problem in the draft of this act, we would correct it," the law minister said.

Anisul Huq came up with the observation while replying to questions of newsmen on the US Ambassador Peter Haas's recent comment regarding the act. Earlier, he inaugurated the 11th orientation course for Additional District and Sessions Judges at Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) here.

Reiterating his urge for quick disposal of cases, the law minister at the function said easing the backlog of cases is one of the challenges, adding, "The judges have to play a major role for tackling this challenge."

The law minister at the function gave advices on how to dispose of cases quickly, by maintaining standard justice service.

Presided over by JATI Director General Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana, the inauguration function was addressed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwer, among others.