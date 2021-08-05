Even as President’s son, Kamal led a simple life: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said Sheikh Kamal used to lead a very simple life but faced a malicious campaign after surviving a futile assassination attempt in 1974.

"Kamal was shot on December 16, 1974 following a conspiracy. An ill-attempt was made to kill him. When he survived it, various negative campaigns were carried out against him," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a function arranged to confer Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council (NSC) Award-2021 on its recipients marking the 72nd birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal.

Hasina joined the function, held at Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Auditorium of the National Sports Council, through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The prime minister said Sheikh Kamal had led a very simple life despite being a son of the President, Prime Minister or Father of the Nation.

"Though his father was the Prime Minister or the President, he never had any intention to make money and wealth or build a business," she said.

His biggest passion was to develop the country's educational institutions and improve cultural and sports arenas, said Hasina recollecting the contributions of her younger brother to different sectors, particularly sports.

Kamal had played a sincere role in modernizing football, cricket and the sports sector. "He had made tangible contributions to the field of music, too. As a Dhaka University student, he had a lot of contributions to our society," she said.

His biggest goal was to reorganise the young generation, motivate them to love the country and work in the interest of the country. "Had he been alive (for a long) he could have done a lot of work for the country's young generation," she said.