Even my tap water stinks: Dhaka Wasa MD

Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) Managing Director (MD) Taksim A Khan has said that even the tap water supplied to his residence smells foul.

"A handful of areas in the capital get stinky water as around 4% to 8% of our supply lines suffers from leakages. Although, whenever we get a complaint, we try to immediately address it," the added while attending a dialogue at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"Even then there remains problems [in water supply] in some areas. The tap water at my residence in Naya Paltan also has a foul smell.

"So netizens in the capital should always boil tap water to make it safe for drinking," said the Dhaka Wasa boss.

He said, "Don't drink unboiled water. This is a risk. We [Dhaka Wasa] always supply drinkable water."

It is better to drink boiled water as it prevents bacterial infections, Taksim said adding, "Our responsibility [to supply water] ends at a person's house."

Wasa will not be responsible if anyone falls sick due to dirty water reservoirs and tanks, he added.

Claiming that Dhaka Wasa had nothing to do with the recent cholera outbreak in the capital, Taksim said, "We are always in touch with the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).

"Samples were collected from the nine locations with a high percentage of cholera patients. We had them tested right after we were informed by the icddr,b. We didn't find any bacteria in those samples."

Stating that how can people demand a planned water system in an unplanned city, the Dhaka Wasa boss said, "Despite all odds, we (Dhaka Wasa) are trying to solve the sufferings of the city dwellers."

"Besides, Dhaka will never become unlivable for the water-related problems," he added.

