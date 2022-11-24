Even after over 2 decades, IORA market not fully explored by member states: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
24 November, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 12:08 pm

Related News

Even after over 2 decades, IORA market not fully explored by member states: Momen

Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is an inter-governmental organisation which was established on 1997

UNB
24 November, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 12:08 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The 22nd IORA Council of Ministers meeting began at a Dhaka hotel on Thursday morning. With Bangladesh being the current IORA Chair, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is chairing the meeting.

Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is an inter-governmental organisation which was established on March 7, 1997. There are 23 member states of IORA and 10 dialogue partners.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today sought everyone's support and contribution to take IORA to a new height.

IORA Council of Ministers meeting begins in Dhaka

"We will work together for ensuring sustainable development through maximum use of marine resources, keeping our oceans healthy. Let this be our commitment today," he said while delivering the opening remarks at the IORA Council of Ministers meeting.

"Without hesitation, I can say despite the potential for trade and investment, even after more than two decades, the IORA market is not fully explored by its member states," Momen said.

Momen said, it is important to rethink the intra-IORA trade and investment dynamics and adopt an approach that would help untap the trade and investment potential.

Strengthening economic relations among IORA member states through a regional trade agreement and the elimination of intra IORA trade and investment barriers are now more important than ever, he said.

Top News

Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

3h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

4h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

4h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

16h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka