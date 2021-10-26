New Evaly MD urges customers to have patience

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 05:57 pm

The High Court-appointed Evaly Managing Director and Additional Secretary Mahbub Kabir Milon made the call after the first meeting of the company's board of directors

New Evaly MD urges customers to have patience

The newly formed board of directors of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly has urged the customers to be patient.

The High Court-appointed Evaly Managing Director and Additional Secretary Mahbub Kabir Milon made the call after the first meeting of the company's board of directors on Tuesday.

Retired justice and chairman of the board, Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik presided over the meeting.

"We don't have 100% accurate information about Evaly's liabilities," Mahbub Kabir Milon told The Business Standard.

"In this situation, there is no other way but to be patient about Evaly's arrears or getting products delivered," he added. 

"Wait patiently," Milon told Evaly's customers.

Mahbub Kabir Milon said the board meeting discussed the review of a copy of the court's verdict.

In addition, it has been decided that the entire liabilities and assets of Evaly will be audited through an established firm. The full picture of the company can be obtained only through the audit, he added. 

It has also been decided in the meeting to collect the reports from agencies that have already investigated Evaly, including the Bangladesh Bank.

A decision on whether Evaly's business will continue or be terminated will be made after reviewing the audit and investigation report.

Evaly

