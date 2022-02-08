Evaly customers, merchants demand Russel’s release, saying management committee ‘unclear’ 

A group of Evaly customers and merchants have called for a conditional release of the beleaguered e-commerce platform's former CEO, Mohammad Rassel, to run Evaly's business, saying the High Court appointed management committee's activities are 'not clear'.

They said it is not possible for anyone other than Rassel to get the accurate accounts of merchants and customers.

Leaders of the Evaly Merchant and Consumer Coordination Committee made the remarks at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Tuesday.

"The activities of the current Evaly panel are not clear to us. We would be grateful if the committee arranged an investment of Tk500 crore to Tk1000 crore for Evaly by utilising its brand value rather than by selling its cars," Sakib Hasan, co-coordinator of the committee said in a written statement.

"We are directly connected to nearly 74 lakh customers of Evaly, more than 35,000 merchants, and more than 5,000 permanent and temporary staff," he added.

Mohammad Rassel was arrested in September last year along with then chairman of Evaly, Shamima Nasrin, in a case filed on allegations of embezzling the money of customers. Later on 18 October, the High Court formed a five-member committee to run the e-commerce platform.

In replying to a query from reporters, committee coordinator Md Nasir Uddin said, "Evaly has a large customer network. Before any dues are paid, the founder of Evaly needs to be released. We want the business to continue first. In fact, no one but Rassel can say how much money Evaly owes people."

Claiming a group is plotting to close down the e-commerce platform, Nasir said, "The allegations against Evaly, including money laundering are yet to be proven clearly. Therefore, in order to overcome the current crisis of Evaly, we demand the release of Mohammad Rassel, giving him a chance to do the business."

Sakib said 20,182 signatures had been collected through social media in favour of Rassel's bail.

He added that written applications with those signatures have been sent to the Prime Minister's Office, various ministries, and departments for the release of Russell