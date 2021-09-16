Evaly chairman, CEO sued for embezzling customer’s money

A case has been filed against controversial e-commerce platform Evaly's Chairman Shamima Nasrin and CEO Mohammad Rassel with Gulshan Police Station on allegation of embezzling money.

A consumer, Arif Baker filed the case with Gulshan Police Station early Thursday.

The plaintiff himself confirmed the news to The Business Standard saying, "Gulshan Police didn't register the case last night, in the morning when we came to the police station again they told us the case has been filed already."

"Now, waiting for a court order," he added.

According to the case statement, Arif did not receive products, worth over Tk3.10 lakh which he ordered on 29 May, even after the promised deadline was over.

Later on, when he and his friends had gone to inquire about the products or refunds on 10 September, Evaly CEO and other officials allegedly misbehaved and threatened them with death. Evaly chairman also denied delivering the products to them, the statement reads.

However in a Facebook post today, Mohammad Rassel claimed he did not attend office on 9 September.

On 14 September, the commerce ministry decided to request the home ministry to take legal actions against Evaly for violations of laws and deceiving customers.

"Evaly violated many provisions of the Penal Code 1860, Digital Security Act and Consumer Rights Protection Act," said Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, in a press briefing on the day.

Earlier, in two different submissions to the Commerce Ministry, Evaly informed that they owe Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

And the refund cheques given to customers have bounced because of an insufficient fund in Evaly's bank account.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has written to several government organisations seeking related documents on Evaly.

Besides, a Dhaka court also imposed a travel ban on Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin from travelling abroad amid an ongoing probe into charges of embezzlement against the e-commerce company.