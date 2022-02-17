Evaly CEO Rassel, his wife can transfer 50% shares if they want: HC

The High Court (HC) has permitted e-commerce platform Evaly's CEO, Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and Chairman Shamima Nasrin for transferring their company's 50% shares in the name of Rassel's in-laws if they want.

Following the written plea filed by Rafikul Islam Talukder and Farida Talukder, the father and mother-in-laws of Rassel, and his brother-in-law (husband of his wife's sister) Mamunur Rashid, the single member HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar on Thursday granted their petition.

Commerce ministry lawyer Barrister Tapas Kanti Baul told The Business Standard, "In its order, the court says Evaly CEO Rassel, his wife can transfer 50% shares in the name of the aforementioned three persons, if they want."

"The court also said that for transferring their shares, the couple have to fill-up the form of the registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms as per the law. As Rassel and his wife are in jail, the Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) will provide required help in completing the process."

Once the form fill-up is completed, it must be submitted to the new board of Evaly. If the board does not object, it must be presented to the court. The court would then issue directions to the Registrar of Joint Stock to complete the transfer process. Barrister Tapas added.

Earlier, the court asked close relatives of Rassel and his wife to appear before it for making derogatory remarks about the court's directive on Evaly.

On 9 February, Rassel's brother and sister, his father and mother-in-laws and brother-in-law appeared before the court virtually and sought apology to the court and expressed their interest to partake in Evaly's reconstruction and management.

Hearing their plea, the court asked them to file a written application to join the Evaly's management.

On Thursday, only three persons---Rassel's father and mother-in-laws and brother-in-law--- placed a written petition.

On 16 September last year, e-commerce platform Evaly's Chairman Shamima Nasrin and CEO, Managing Director Mohammad Rassel were arrested from their Mohammadpur residence over multiple cases filed against the couple for embezzling money from their customers. Since then, they both have been in jail.

On 18 October, the High Court formed a five-member board, led by former justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, to manage, control and assess the liabilities of Evaly.