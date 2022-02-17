Evaly CEO Rassel, his wife can transfer 50% shares if they want: HC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 10:02 pm

Related News

Evaly CEO Rassel, his wife can transfer 50% shares if they want: HC

For transferring their shares, the couple have to fill up the form of the registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms, the commerce ministry lawyer says

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 10:02 pm
Evaly CEO Rassel, his wife can transfer 50% shares if they want: HC

The High Court (HC) has permitted e-commerce platform Evaly's CEO, Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and Chairman Shamima Nasrin for transferring their company's 50% shares in the name of Rassel's in-laws if they want.

Following the written plea filed by Rafikul Islam Talukder and Farida Talukder, the father and mother-in-laws of Rassel, and his brother-in-law (husband of his wife's sister) Mamunur Rashid, the single member HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar on Thursday granted their petition.

Commerce ministry lawyer Barrister Tapas Kanti Baul told The Business Standard, "In its order, the court says Evaly CEO Rassel, his wife can transfer 50% shares in the name of the aforementioned three persons, if they want."

"The court also said that for transferring their shares, the couple have to fill-up the form of the registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms as per the law. As Rassel and his wife are in jail, the Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) will provide required help in completing the process."   

Once the form fill-up is completed, it must be submitted to the new board of Evaly. If the board does not object, it must be presented to the court. The court would then issue directions to the Registrar of Joint Stock to complete the transfer process. Barrister Tapas added.

Earlier, the court asked close relatives of Rassel and his wife to appear before it for making derogatory remarks about the court's directive on Evaly.

On 9 February, Rassel's brother and sister, his father and mother-in-laws and brother-in-law appeared before the court virtually and sought apology to the court and expressed their interest to partake in Evaly's reconstruction and management.

Hearing their plea, the court asked them to file a written application to join the Evaly's management.

On Thursday, only three persons---Rassel's father and mother-in-laws and brother-in-law--- placed a written petition.

On 16 September last year, e-commerce platform Evaly's Chairman Shamima Nasrin and CEO, Managing Director Mohammad Rassel were arrested from their Mohammadpur residence over multiple cases filed against the couple for embezzling money from their customers. Since then, they both have been in jail.

On 18 October, the High Court formed a five-member board, led by former justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, to manage, control and assess the liabilities of Evaly. 

Top News

Evaly / Evaly CEO Russel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

11h | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

12h | Pursuit
The recent years have not been kind to the royals. And Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit certainly does not help. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew's lawsuit was settled, sure, but not forgotten

9h | Panorama
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

3h | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

3h | Videos
United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

United Group's mega project near Dhaka Airport

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 