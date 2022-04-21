Evaly CEO Rassel gets bail in 9 cases

Controversial e-commerce platform Evaly's chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director Mohammad Rassel has been granted bail in 9 cases.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Thursday (21 April) granted Rassel's bail in 9 cases lodged against him for cheque fraud, his lawyer Ahsan Habib told the media.

However, Mohammad Rassel could not be released as he has been arrested in other ongoing cases, Ahsan Habib added.

A customer of Evaly filed a case against Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, who served as the chairman of Evaly alleging fraud and embezzlement with Gulshan Police Station on 15 September last year.

RAB arrested them from their house on Sir Syed Road in Mohammadpur the next day.

Shamima Nasreen is currently out on bail.