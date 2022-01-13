Evaly board wants back vehicles registered under its name

The governing board formed to run much controversial e-commerce platform Evaly has asked the concerned users to return the vehicles registered under the name of the company by seven days.

Necessary legal action will be taken if the vehicles are not returned by 20 January, said a Evaly board member on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a recently held board meeting, said the source.

Evaly bought more than 20 vehicles from different expensive brands like Range Rover and Harrier for the use of its officials. But none of the vehicles is available now.

However, we have already collected all the details of Evaly's vehicles from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA.

So, the legal action will be taken against the concerned users if they don't return the vehicles.

Amid the mismanagement at Evaly, the government formed a governing board with external experts including bureaucrats to look after the online shopping platform on 26 October.