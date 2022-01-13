Evaly board wants back vehicles registered under its name

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 08:20 pm

Related News

Evaly board wants back vehicles registered under its name

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 08:20 pm
Logo of Evaly. Picture: Collected
Logo of Evaly. Picture: Collected

The governing board formed to run much controversial e-commerce platform Evaly has asked the concerned users to return the vehicles registered under the name of the company by seven days.  

Necessary legal action will be taken if the vehicles are not returned by 20 January, said a Evaly board member on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a recently held board meeting, said the source.

Evaly bought more than 20 vehicles from different expensive brands like Range Rover and Harrier for the use of its officials. But none of the vehicles is available now.

However, we have already collected all the details of Evaly's vehicles from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA.

 So, the legal action will be taken against the concerned users if they don't return the vehicles.

Amid the mismanagement at Evaly, the government formed a governing board with external experts including bureaucrats to look after the online shopping platform on 26 October.

Top News

Evaly

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

5h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

7h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

9h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

29m | Videos
Farbot has intelligence

Farbot has intelligence

29m | Videos
Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

5h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike