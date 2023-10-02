EU's 'Global Gateway Strategy' to support Bangladesh in meeting its green energy transition ambitions

Ustubs visited Bangladesh from 30 September to 2 October to discuss further strengthening EU-Bangladesh cooperation on the green energy transition. Photo: UNB

The "Global Gateway Strategy" of the European Union (EU) will support Bangladesh in meeting its green energy transition ambitions in a sustainable and smart way, EU Director for Middle East, Asia, and Pacific at the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships (INTPA) Peteris Ustubs said today.

"It is the European Union's response to boost cooperation with partners worldwide. We believe it marks a new era of the longstanding EU-Bangladesh cooperation. This comes at a timely moment, as Bangladesh sets the ground for its LDC graduation in 2026," he said.

Ustubs visited Bangladesh from 30 September to 2 October to discuss further strengthening EU-Bangladesh cooperation on the green energy transition.

In the context of the EU's Global Gateway Strategy, his visit focused on strengthening the partnership between the European Union and Bangladesh, particularly in the domains of climate change, energy efficiency, renewable energy, regional energy connectivity, and sustainable development.

Energising EU-Bangladesh Collaboration

EU-Bangladesh energy cooperation has entered a new era with the Global Gateway Strategy, said the EU Embassy in Dhaka.

During his visit, Ustubs met State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, accompanied by Senior Secretary Habibur Rahman and senior officials from the power division.

In the meeting, Director Ustubs said, "With its strategic location in South Asia, combined with its impressive economic growth and vibrant society, Bangladesh is a key partner in our endeavours to augment connectivity and foster sustainable development in the region."

He referred to the upcoming Global Gateway flagship project, the "Bangladesh Renewable Energy Facility", which will invest in renewable energy projects in Bangladesh, and to future support to foster regional energy connectivity.

Ustubs also discussed general cooperation matters and upcoming EU interventions with

Advisor on Private Industry and Investment to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman, with Sharifa Khan, secretary Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance, as well as with Md. Human Kabir, secretary, Ministry of Railways and Rear Admiral Md Khurshed Alam (retd.), acting foreign secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Throughout his visit, Ustubs was accompanied by Charles Whiteley, EU ambassador to Bangladesh, along with two EU delegates from INTPA, Ingrid Cailhol, head of sector for sustainable energy, and Audrey Maillot, head of sector for South Asia and the EU Delegation Bangladesh team.

The mission also encompassed visits to some of the EU funded ongoing projects, including Power Factor and Smart Grid under Dhaka power Distribution Company", co-funded by EU and AFD, as well as the Korail Slum, a UNICEF-funded project addressing social issues and poverty alleviation.

Additionally, Ustubs toured Dekko Readywears Limited, a garment factory, to highlight the EU's commitment to the Decent Work agenda.

The Global Gateway is the new European strategy to boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport sectors and to strengthen health, education and research systems across the world.