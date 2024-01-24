European Council president greets PM Hasina on her re-election

Bangladesh

UNB
24 January, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 11:37 am

President of the European Council Charles Michel has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-appointment in office for the fourth consecutive term.

"The European Union is a reliable and long-term partner of your country. We are committed to continue working with Bangladesh on sustainable development, climate change, migration and all other issues of shared interest," he said in a congratulatory letter sent to the prime minister.

He said negotiations on a Partnership and Cooperation Agreement intended to "broaden and modernise our cooperation will start soon," said the PMO on Wednesday.

"This agreement will set a solid framework for our relations in the years to come," he added.

The president of the European Council said, "within the framework of our long-term partnership with Bangladesh, the European Union will continue to work with the Government of Bangladesh to uphold and advance the shared priorities of democracy, human rights and the rule of law that underpin our relations."

 

