European convertible buses to ply in Ctg roads: Mahbub Ali

TBS Report
05 January, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 09:47 pm

Exhibitors at three-day tourism fair in Chattogram hope to make over Tk5 crore spot sales

Tourists can soon travel to Chattogram's tourist spots by open-top convertible buses like in European countries, Mahbub Ali, state minister for civil aviation and tourism, said on Thursday.

"We are bringing some of this type of buses from a German company. Those buses are coming to the country soon and some will be sent to Chattogram for tourists," he said while inaugurating a three-day tourism fair at the Peninsula Chittagong in the port city.

The newest private sector airline Air Astra is the Title Sponsor of the fair, powered by the online travel agency Buy Tickets.

The state minister said, "The government is preparing a master plan for elevating the country's tourism sector to an international level and for sustainable development of the sector."

To attract foreign tourists, the government has taken various initiatives including, escalating communication and coordination with neighbouring countries and international tourism organisations, simplifying visa processing procedures, and creative and dynamic marketing.

Anjan Shekhor Das, director of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Imran Asif, chief executive officer of Air Astra; Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of the Bangladesh Monitor; and Md Kamrul Islam, general manager of US-Bangla Airlines also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Anjan Shekhor Das stressed the need for better connectivity to tap tourism potentials of the Chattogram region.

Noting that no foreigner can go to Kaptai, Rangamati and other tourist spots in Chattogram, he said, "The government is working towards establishing 100 economic zones across the country. At least, for those who come here to invest and work in the EZs, these places need to be kept open. Tourists cannot go without certain places due to various obstacles."

Twenty-six organisations including airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, online travel agencies, hospitals and healthcare service providers, immigration solution companies, and other travel and tourism-related service providers from home and abroad are showcasing their products and services at the fair.

Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam said, "We are hopeful about spot sales of more than Tk5 crore at the fair. Spot sales of Tk10-15 crore are done in such fairs in Dhaka."

Sirajum Asha, assistant manager of Bengal Travel and Tour Limited, told TBS, "We have released six tour packages in January and February alone. Customer demand is high for tours to Thailand, India, Singapore, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. But a tour to Jordan is our hype this time."

Participating organisations at the fair are offering 10-15% discounts on air tickets, special discounts on tour packages, hotel rooms, and other tourism products and services for visitors.

