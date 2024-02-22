European Commission President pledges enhanced cooperation with Bangladesh under PM Hasina's new term

Bangladesh

UNB
22 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 12:09 pm

Related News

European Commission President pledges enhanced cooperation with Bangladesh under PM Hasina's new term

“The European Union is committed to cooperating with Bangladesh on sustainable development, climate change, migration, and other issues of shared interest,” she said

UNB
22 February, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 12:09 pm
Photo collage of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Photo collage of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said she looks forward to continue working with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina towards further strengthening the relations between the European Union and Bangladesh in the coming years.

"The European Union is committed to cooperating with Bangladesh on sustainable development, climate change, migration, and other issues of shared interest," said the head of the European Commission in a letter congratulating PM Hasina on her recent re-appointment as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

The European Commission President said she had the pleasure of meeting PM Hasina in Brussels in 2023 on the occasion of the Global Gateway Forum.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This also marked the formal launch of negotiations on a new partnership and cooperation agreement, which aims to broaden and modernise the framework for our partnership," she mentioned.

"Within the framework of our long-term partnership with Bangladesh, the European Union will continue to work with Bangladesh to uphold and advance the shared priorities of democracy, human rights and the rule of law that underpin our relations," said the European Commission President, wishing PM Hasina every success.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

3h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

1h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

19h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

1h | Videos
Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

13h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

15h | Videos
La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

La Liga reduces Barcelona’s spending cap

14h | Videos