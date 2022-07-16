EU wants participation of all parties in next elections: Envoy

The European Union (EU) wants the participation of all parties in the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh, said EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley on Saturday.

While speaking at a programme titled "Meet the ambassador" organised by the Centre for Governance Studies in Gulshan, Dhaka, Whiteley, however, said the EU is interested in analysing public opinion without commenting on the elections themselves.

The EU has nothing more to do with elections in Bangladesh, he mentioned, adding, "We can only advise Bangladesh as it is an independent country."

In reply to a question from journalists, the envoy said the EU is still undecided on sending election observers to Bangladesh.

"There is nothing decided, and it's still 18 months away. We discussed these issues with the government when we had the joint commission. Also, in that joint commission, we talked about all the issues on the plate of relations, such as climate change, trade, and so on. But the clear answer to the question is that I don't know."

The envoy told the event that the EU wants to increase political communication with Bangladesh in the next decade. In the next seven years, the EU wants to work on vocational training here, he added.

As Bangladesh is about to graduate from the group of least developed countries (LDCs), there will be alterations to the current "Everything but Arms (EBA)" preferential trade agreement with the EU, Whiteley noted.

He added that Bangladesh will gradually shift to the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade programme, which gives developing countries a special incentive to pursue sustainable development and good governance.

Eligible countries have to implement 27 international conventions on human rights, labour rights, the environment, and good governance, he further stated.

Regarding the trade and economy of Bangladesh, the ambassador said he is working to raise European investment in Bangladesh, which he says is still low compared to European investment in other Asian nations such as Vietnam.

He also stated that the success of the RMG sector in Bangladesh must continue, and the green factories of Bangladesh are the real selling point for European markets. Aside from RMG, he says, there is also potential for Bangladesh in its startups, IT sector, and niche markets such as bicycle manufacturing.

Charles Whiteley said the EU has been beset by several crises in its history – the Balkan wars, the financial crisis and the teething troubles of the euro, the migration crisis, the departure of the UK, and now Ukraine.

Regarding geopolitics, the ambassador stated that the EU is hoping for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, and the current sanctions the EU has slapped on Russia are in no way hampering the international food trade.

There is now an enhanced awareness of the need to defend oneself among the nations of Europe; for this reason, even historically neutral nations are opting to join Nato, he added.

He also said the EU wants to help Bangladesh in the repatriation of the forcefully displaced Rohingya people.

"Due to the situation in the Ukraine war, the number of refugees is increasing all over the world. Still, we want to work sincerely for Rohingya repatriation."

The programme, organised by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) in collaboration with Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Bangladesh, was moderated by CGS Executive Director Zillur Rahman.