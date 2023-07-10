EU team discussed security concerns of election monitoring team:  AIG Manzur 

The six-member European Union (EU) pre-election observation team wanted to know about Bangladesh Police's security measures for the election observation team during a meeting with the Additional Inspector General of Police (admin) Md Kamrul Ahasan today.

The EU delegation team, led by Chelleri Riccardo, held around one and a half hour meeting with the additional IGP and other senior police officials at the Police Headquarters from 2:30-3:45pm on Monday.

"The delegation discussed and wanted to know the security measures of the election observation team, not of the election. They discussed and raised security concerns of the election monitoring team," Md Manzur Hossain, Assistant Inspector General (media) told the media after the meeting.

However, sources familiar with the matter said the pre-election EU observation team wanted to know about Bangladesh Police's national polls-time security measures and the probable pre-election situation in the country.

"The delegation asked whether a peaceful situation will prevail during the upcoming national polls or not. Police high ups assured the delegation that there would be no room for violence and foiling the national polls. Police will take required steps under the directives of the election commission," said one source.

The source declined to make any comment when asked whether police neutrality and non-partisan role were discussed in the meeting.

The Bangladesh Police's meeting with the EU team was set to be led by the inspector general of police, not the additional IGP, sources said.

When asked about the unannounced change, officials at the Police Headquarters could not provide any details.

Other senior officials of Bangladesh Police were also present at the meeting.