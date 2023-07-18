EU Special Representative for Human Rights scheduled to visit Bangladesh next week

Bangladesh

UNB
18 July, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 02:10 pm

Related News

EU Special Representative for Human Rights scheduled to visit Bangladesh next week

UNB
18 July, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
EU Special Representative for Human Rights scheduled to visit Bangladesh next week

European Union's Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, is scheduled to visit Bangladesh next week to discuss issues of mutual interest.

He is likely to be in Dhaka on 24 July at the invitation of the government of Bangladesh, a diplomatic source told UNB.

During his stay in Dhaka, Gilmore will hold meetings with concerned government officials over the Rohingya issue and will visit the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Dhaka, Eamon will hold a series of meetings with government officials and other stakeholders to discuss human rights issues. 

During his recent visit to Brussels, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam held a series of meetings, including with Gilmore in the first week of May.

Shahriar invited Gilmore to visit Bangladesh.

The tasks of the Special Representative for Human Rights are to enhance the effectiveness and visibility of EU human rights policy.

The special representative has a broad, flexible mandate, which provides the possibility of adapting to evolving geopolitical circumstances.

The special representative works closely with the European External Action Service, which provides full support to his work.

Gilmore was Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade from 2011 until July 2014 in a coalition government which succeeded in steering Ireland from an IMF bailout to become one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union.

Top News

European Union (EU) / Human Rights / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June