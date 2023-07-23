EU special representative for human rights to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

The European Union's Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Monday to discuss issues of mutual interests, especially rights issues.

He will be visiting at the invitation of the government of Bangladesh.

During his six-day visit, Gilmore will hold meetings with concerned government officials over the Rohingya issue and will visit the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Dhaka, Eamon will hold a series of meetings with government officials and other stakeholders to discuss human rights issues.

He is likely to hold meetings with Law Minister Anisul Haq, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam apart from his meeting with civil society members.

During his recent visit to Brussels, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam held a series of meetings, including with Gilmore in the first week of May. He invited Gilmore to visit Bangladesh.

The tasks of the Special Representative for Human Rights are to enhance the effectiveness and visibility of EU human rights policy.

The Special Representative has a broad, flexible mandate, which provides the possibility of adapting to evolving geopolitical circumstances.

The special representative works closely with the European External Action Service, which provides full support to his work.

Gilmore was Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade from 2011 until July 2014 in a coalition government which succeeded in steering Ireland from an IMF bailout to become one of the fastest growing economies in the European Union.