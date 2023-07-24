EU Special Representative for Human Rights arrives in Dhaka

Photo was taken from Twitter

The European Union's Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, arrived in Dhaka today with wide-ranging agenda.

"Great to welcome EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore on his second visit to Bangladesh," EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley tweeted.

Earlier, acting Foreign Secretary Rear Admiral (retd) Khurshed Alam received Gilmore upon his arrival in Dhaka.

"Wide-ranging agenda ahead including meetings with the government, civil society and a visit to the Rohingya camps," said the EU Ambassador.

He will discuss issues of mutual interests, especially rights issues.

Gilmore is visiting at the invitation of the government of Bangladesh.

During his six-day visit, Gilmore will hold meetings with concerned government officials over the Rohingya issue and will visit refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Dhaka, he will hold a series of meetings with government officials and other stakeholders to discuss human rights issues.

He is likely to hold meetings with Law Minister Anisul Haq, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam apart from his meeting with civil society members.

During his recent visit to Brussels, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam held a series of meetings, including with Gilmore, in the first week of May.

Shahriar invited Gilmore to visit Bangladesh at the time.

The tasks of the Special Representative for Human Rights are to enhance the effectiveness and visibility of EU human rights policy.

The Special Representative has a broad, flexible mandate, which provides the possibility of adapting to evolving geopolitical circumstances.

The Special Representative works closely with the European External Action Service, which provides full support to his work.

Gilmore was Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade from 2011 until July 2014 in a coalition government which succeeded in steering Ireland from an IMF bailout to become one of the fastest growing economies in the European Union.