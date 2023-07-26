EU special representative holds meeting with trade unions, labour rights experts

European Union's Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore on Wednesday had a meeting with trade unions and labour rights experts.

They discussed wages, working conditions and trade union recognition in the context of EU trade preferences.

There was a meeting with women and LGBTQI activists to discuss gender issues as well.

Gilmore is on his second visit to Bangladesh with a wide-ranging agenda.

Earlier on Monday, acting Foreign Secretary Rear Admiral (retd) Khurshed Alam received Gilmore upon his arrival in Dhaka.

Gilmore is visiting at the invitation of the government of Bangladesh.

During his six-day visit, Gilmore is holding meetings with concerned government officials over the Rohingya issue and will visit refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his recent visit to Brussels, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam held a series of meetings, including with Gilmore, in the first week of May.

The tasks of the Special Representative for Human Rights are to enhance the effectiveness and visibility of EU human rights policy.

The special representative has a broad, flexible mandate, which provides the possibility of adapting to evolving geopolitical circumstances.

The special representative works closely with the European External Action Service, which provides full support to his work.

Journalists encourage EU delegation to support sending observers regardless of what the next election may look like

Gilmore was Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade from 2011 until July 2014 in a coalition government which succeeded in steering Ireland from an IMF bailout to become one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union.