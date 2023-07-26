EU special representative holds meeting with trade unions, labour rights experts

Bangladesh

UNB
26 July, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 04:10 pm

Related News

EU special representative holds meeting with trade unions, labour rights experts

They discussed wages, working conditions and trade union recognition in the context of EU trade preferences

UNB
26 July, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 04:10 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

European Union's Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore on Wednesday had a meeting with trade unions and labour rights experts. 

They discussed wages, working conditions and trade union recognition in the context of EU trade preferences.

There was a meeting with women and LGBTQI activists to discuss gender issues as well.

Gilmore is on his second visit to Bangladesh with a wide-ranging agenda. 

Earlier on Monday, acting Foreign Secretary Rear Admiral (retd) Khurshed Alam received Gilmore upon his arrival in Dhaka.

Gilmore is visiting at the invitation of the government of Bangladesh.

During his six-day visit, Gilmore is holding meetings with concerned government officials over the Rohingya issue and will visit refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his recent visit to Brussels, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam held a series of meetings, including with Gilmore, in the first week of May.

The tasks of the Special Representative for Human Rights are to enhance the effectiveness and visibility of EU human rights policy.

The special representative has a broad, flexible mandate, which provides the possibility of adapting to evolving geopolitical circumstances.

The special representative works closely with the European External Action Service, which provides full support to his work.

Journalists encourage EU delegation to support sending observers regardless of what the next election may look like

Gilmore was Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade from 2011 until July 2014 in a coalition government which succeeded in steering Ireland from an IMF bailout to become one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union.

Top News

Eamon Gilmore / European Union (EU) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

10h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

1d | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

1d | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

8m | TBS Today
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

8m | TBS SPORTS
Ace the top tiered universities in the US

Ace the top tiered universities in the US

1h | TBS Graduates
Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price