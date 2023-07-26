EU special envoy inquires about country’s labour rights, trade unions

European Union's Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore at a meeting with trade unions and labour rights experts on Wednesday discussed wages, working conditions, legal bindings and trade union recognition in the context of EU trade preferences.

"We talked about labour rights, new wage board, GSP facility continuation post-LDC and especially the murder of labour leader Shahidul Islam," Kalpona Akter, president of Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, told The Business Standard.

"We sought Tk23,000 minimum wage for the readymade garment workers in the new wage board as inflation has jumped recently. We also requested them to take initiative so that buyers and brands come forward in this regard by increasing clothing prices," the internationally renowned labour added.

"We said labour union formation in factories is tough due to impediments from the authorities. Formation of yellow labour unions (factory owner's patronised unions) is easy, whereas actual labour unions are not getting registration. Also, EPZ workers have no right to form labour unions," she said.

She also said, "We requested the continuation of the GSP facility after LDC graduation which will help workers. They wanted assurance that benefits from the facility are passed on to the workers."

Another participant at the meeting, Nazma Akter, president of Sommilito Garment Sramik Federation, said, "They discussed the killing of workers and violation of freedom of association."

"We have informed them that before maternity leave was calculated for three months, now it is given for 26 days. In this, the workers are getting less wages," Nazma said.

There was also a discussion about gangsterism or corruption at the director level, she said.

Nazma said they wanted a respectful work environment, freedom to unionise, and the assurance of wages.

Earlier on Monday, acting Foreign Secretary Rear Admiral (retd) Khurshed Alam received Gilmore upon his arrival in Dhaka. Gilmore is visiting at the invitation of the government of Bangladesh.

During his six-day visit, Gilmore is holding meetings with concerned government officials over the Rohingya issue and will visit refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The tasks of the Special Representative for Human Rights are to enhance the effectiveness and visibility of EU human rights policy.

The special representative has a broad, flexible mandate, which provides the possibility of adapting to evolving geopolitical circumstances.

Gilmore was Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade from 2011 until July 2014 in a coalition government which succeeded in steering Ireland from an IMF bailout to become one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union.