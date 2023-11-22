EU seeks meeting with CEC on 27 Nov

The European Union (EU) has sought an appointment with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Bangladesh Kazi Habibul Awal to hold a joint meeting ahead of the country's 12th parliamentary elections.

EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley sent Habibul Awal an email on Wednesday, seeking the latter's appointment on 27 November.

"I would like to have an opportunity to participate in a joint meeting at your office to know more details about the current work plan of the Election Commission," the EU ambassador said in the email.

He further asked the CEC whether they could hold the meeting on 27 November at 3pm.

"I look forward to your consent to exchange views," adds the email.

In the email, Whiteley also thanked the CEC for the previous exchange of views between the EU and the Election Commission on its preparations for the upcoming elections.

Officials at the Election Commission said that Charles Whiteley's letter has been stored as a document at the commission. However, no schedule has yet been finalised, neither by the commission nor the CEC.

The officials said that most of the commissioners are now outside Dhaka to observe the situation in different districts. So, they may not be able to give time for the meeting on 27 November.

They added that every time the EU sought time from the EC, they gave it. Maybe, this time too they will be given time sometime later.

Earlier, a six-member exploratory election mission of the EU visited Bangladesh in July and held meetings with the Election Commission and political parties.

The EU in October said that it would send a five-member team to observe the 12th parliamentary elections of Bangladesh scheduled for 7 January.