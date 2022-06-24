EU releases €2M to support victims of floods in Bangladesh, India

Bangladesh

UNB
24 June, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 07:25 pm

EU releases €2M to support victims of floods in Bangladesh, India

UNB
24 June, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 07:25 pm
EU releases €2M to support victims of floods in Bangladesh, India

The European Commission is providing €2 million in funding for emergency assistance to those affected by the current floods in Bangladesh and India.

For Bangladesh, the EU has released €1.2 million in humanitarian aid funding to people affected by the flooding in the north-east and northern regions of the country, according to a message received here on Friday.

The floods this year are considered worse than those experienced in 1998 and 2004.

For India, the EU provides €800,000 in emergency assistance with a focus to support people in the most flood affected areas of the Assam state.

The support will benefit affected and displaced people in the worst-hit regions of the two countries and it will be channelled through the EU's humanitarian aid partners on the ground.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said the severe monsoon and flooding in Bangladesh and India has left behind a trail of destruction.

"With many people having lost their family members, homes, belongings and sources of livelihoods, the humanitarian situation is grave and expected to worsen in the upcoming days. This is why the EU has released €2 million in emergency funding to ensure our partners on the ground can provide support to those most in need."

