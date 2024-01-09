EU regrets non-participation of major parties in election, says will continue working with Bangladesh govt

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 12:34 am

The European block called upon the relevant authorities to ensure a timely and full investigation of all reported election irregularities

Flag of the European Union/Collected
Flag of the European Union/Collected

The European Union (EU) regrets that not all major political parties participated in Bangladesh's 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the block on Tuesday (9 January).

"The EU will continue to work with the Government of Bangladesh on the priorities that characterise our longstanding relations in the political, human rights, trade and development spheres including the country's possible future access to the GSP+ preferential trade scheme," the EU high representative also said in the statement regarding Bangladesh's JS polls.

"The European Union takes note of the outcome of the Parliamentary elections, which were held in Bangladesh last Sunday and reiterates that the long-term EU-Bangladesh partnership is underpinned by the values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law," the statement said.

The statement further said, "The EU welcomes the agreement of the authorities to make public the upcoming report and recommendations of the EU Election Expert Mission.

"In the same spirit of transparency and accountability, we call upon the relevant authorities to ensure a timely and full investigation of all reported election irregularities." 

However, the EU condemned the "acts of violence that occurred during the electoral period" and urged everybody to "refrain from violence in the post-election period".

"It is also key that the rule of law, judicial independence, due process and the right to peaceful assembly are respected and upheld in this period and beyond. In this regard, detention of opposition figures is highly concerning," added the statement.

The European block also said it  "strongly encourages all stakeholders to respect political pluralism, democratic values and international human rights standards and to engage in peaceful dialogue. It is essential that the media, civil society and political parties can carry out their work without censorship or fear of reprisals."

European Union (EU) / Bangladesh / 12th JS Polls

