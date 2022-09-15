EU raises concern about escalating protest-related violence in Bangladesh

The European Union (EU) has raised concerns about escalating protest-related violence in Bangladesh.

In a tweet Thursday (15 September) marking the World Democracy Day, EU in Bangladesh said, "EU & Member States engage with political parties in Bangladesh in line with diplomatic practice. EU has raised concerns about escalating protest-related violence and the need to ensure participatory and peaceful conditions as the next parliamentary elections approach."

So far, there have been reports of clashes between the BNP and police in at least 30 districts in the recent weeks.

Party workers of the BNP have also been accused in cases of vandalism, attacking police and other charges in at least 20 districts.

In a spate of incidents in the last few weeks, the behaviour of police and BNP has been observed to be curiously different inside and outside the capital.

The death of a BNP activist in Narayanganj amid police action has also become a rallying point for the party, which has vowed victory despite any odds.

While rallies and processions by the BNP in the capital have been largely peaceful, despite boasting a much higher number of workers and leaders, elsewhere they have been marred by violence and even death.

The BNP leaders believe the police are acting on instructions from the top.

At a rally protesting the death of a BNP activist last week, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said, "The police do not shoot like this without instructions. Someone gave the order."

An additional deputy commissioner, on the condition of anonymity, said, "We are ordered to be patient in the capital, as any untoward scenario in Dhaka can ignite the situation across the country."