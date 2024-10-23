EU to prioritise financing key climate actions in Bangladesh: Adviser Rizwana Hasan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 05:04 pm

EU to prioritise financing key climate actions in Bangladesh: Adviser Rizwana Hasan

Ambassador Miller reiterated the EU’s strong interest in collaborating with Bangladesh on various environmental issues.

Rizwana Hasan made the remarks after a courtesy call from the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Michael Miller, at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday (21 October). Photo: Courtesy
Rizwana Hasan made the remarks after a courtesy call from the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Michael Miller, at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday (21 October). Photo: Courtesy

The European Union (EU) will back the ongoing reforms of Bangladesh's interim government and prioritise financing critical climate actions, said Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forests, Climate Change, and Water Resources in a press release. 

Rizwana Hasan made the remarks after a courtesy call from the EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Michael Miller, at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday (21 October). 

During their meeting, they discussed key environmental issues, climate change mitigation, and ways to enhance cooperation between Bangladesh and the EU on sustainable development initiatives, according to the press release. 

"The European Union has been a key partner in Bangladesh's efforts to combat climate change and protect our rich biodiversity," said Rizwana Hasan. 

The EU will support Bangladesh in expanding renewable energy facilities and offer cooperation in specialised areas of expertise. Additionally, the EU's interest in gender-sensitive projects emphasised the need for stabilising law and order to attract further foreign investment, reads the press release. 

Ambassador Miller reiterated the EU's strong interest in collaborating with Bangladesh on various environmental issues. 

"The EU is deeply committed to working with Bangladesh on climate change and other pressing issues," he said, adding that the EU remains confident in supporting the interim government.

The meeting also touched on upcoming joint initiatives between the EU and the Ministry to strengthen environmental governance, reduce pollution, and protect natural resources. Both sides expressed optimism about future Bangladesh-EU cooperation, especially in meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Environment, Water Resources, and the EU were present at the meeting. 

