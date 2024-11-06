EU mobilising emergency response tools to support Bangladeshis affected by Lebanon crisis: Envoy

As the conflict in Lebanon worsens, the government of Bangladesh, with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is continuing with humanitarian efforts to repatriate its nationals safely.

A group of 151 individuals was assisted by IOM to return to Bangladesh on a chartered flight today (6 November).

Prior to their departure from Lebanon, IOM provided Pre‐Embarkation Medical Checks (PECs) as well as vulnerability assessments to identify immediate assistance required in Bangladesh.

Sharing their views, the Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union in Bangladesh Michael Miller said the EU has been mobilising all of its emergency response tools to support those affected by the ongoing crisis in Lebanon.

"Today, this is now being extended to Bangladeshi citizens evacuated from Lebanon and returning to Dhaka. The EU, through IOM, is assisting them upon arrival and we are keen to support GoB's efforts to further support them to help them rebuild their lives," he said.

Upon arrival, the returnees were provided with immediate assistance by IOM with financial support from the European Union.

The immediate assistance included provision of food, initial brief medical assistance, and cash assistance of Tk5,000 per individual to facilitate onward transportation to their place of origin.

The government of Bangladesh, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE), with IOM's support is committed to facilitate the safe return of nationals who are stranded in crisis situations.

"Bangladesh remains steadfast in its commitment to protect and repatriate its citizens. The collaboration with IOM has been instrumental in executing these humanitarian missions effectively," said Syed Masud Mahmood Khundoker, Additional Foreign Secretary of MoFA.

Md Ruhul Amin, secretary of the MoEWOE reiterated its commitment, stating, "Our priority is the safety and well-being of our nationals. We are working tirelessly with our partners to ensure their safe return and reintegration into their communities."

Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, IOM's Acting Chief of Mission in Bangladesh, said, "As the UN Agency for Migration, IOM has been working closely with the government for the last 3 decades, facilitating the safe return of vulnerable Bangladeshi nationals and has supported the return of more than 150,000 migrants affected by crisis situations."

Since the first evacuation flight on 21 October of Bangladeshis stranded in Lebanon, more than 500 individuals have returned from Lebanon with support from the government of Bangladesh and IOM, she said.