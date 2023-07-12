EU mission to meet Jamaat on 15 July

The visiting European Union (EU) Election Exploratory Mission will hold a meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami on 15 July.

The party's Central Publicity Affairs Secretary Matiur Rahman Akanda confirmed on Tuesday (11 July) citing an invitation letter sent to them by the EU delegation.

"Four-five senior leaders of the party will attend the meeting with EU mission on 15 July," he told The Business Standard.

Earlier on Sunday (9 July), the European Union's six-member Election Exploratory Mission arrived in Dhaka to survey the atmosphere ahead of the next national election.

The EU mission has also invited Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party, AB Party and another 14-15 registered and unregistered parties to different meetings on 15 July. These meetings will be held at different times on the day at the EU office in Gulshan.