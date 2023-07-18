EU mission asks about election procedures, laws

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:17 pm

EU mission asks about election procedures, laws

It also sought to know about the way of working of journalists and observers as well as the formalities of sending foreign observers and the support the EC may provide to them to come and work in the upcoming parliamentary election.

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:17 pm
EU mission asks about election procedures, laws

The EU Exploratory Mission inquired about election procedures and related laws in Bangladesh during their meeting with the technical team of the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday.

It also sought to know about the way of working of journalists and observers as well as the formalities of sending foreign observers and the support the EC may provide to them to come and work in the upcoming parliamentary election.

After the three-hour meeting at the EC headquarters in Dhaka, Md Mahbuber Rahman Sarker, joint secretary (Law) at the commission, briefed journalists.

He said the EU mission had previously met with the election commissioners, during which they discussed various matters, including the election procedures, laws, and preparedness. Subsequently, the commission provided them with information on these topics. To gain further clarity on these issues, the mission held a meeting with the EC's technical team yesterday.

"The EU mission inquired about our election procedures and laws as well as the functioning of foreign observers, journalists, and local observers, said Md Mahbuber Rahman Sarker.

"They wanted to know and understand the constitution, the Representation of the People Order (RPO), and various election-related policies and their new amendments, since our laws are in Bengali. Besides, they were informed of the procedure for how disputes are settled here. In addition, they came to know all the details about the election."

The EC's joint secretary said that the EC officials also wanted to know when foreign observers would have to arrive. They asked how they would bring equipment if they needed anything.

"We have given them the information as per their demand. There are rules for journalists and observers, and they will act accordingly. The EC will assist in all cases. The commission will also provide all necessary assistance to foreign observers," he added.

In response to a question, the EC official said, "They did not give any opinion on anything, only heard. They did not tell us anything regarding providing us with any support."

EU Election Exploratory Mission / Election Commission

