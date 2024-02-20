EU member state embassies pay homage to language martyrs

Bangladesh

UNB
20 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 03:52 pm

"Good wishes to everyone on International Mother Language Day," the EU Embassy in Dhaka said in a message

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The European Union (EU) Delegation and all EU Member State embassies in Bangladesh on Tuesday paid profound homage to language martyrs ahead of 21 February.

"Good wishes to everyone on International Mother Language Day," the EU Embassy in Dhaka said in a message.

They also shared a photo as a sign of their love and respect for Bangla.

The nation is set to pay tributes to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement on Wednesday, marking 'Amar Ekushey', the Language Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day.

The Language Movement martyrs laid down their lives for the recognition of Bangla as a state language on this day in 1952.

 

European Union (EU) / International Mother Language Day 2024

