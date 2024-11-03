EU keen to extend political, technical support to Bangladesh's reform initiatives

03 November, 2024, 10:45 pm
The European Union (EU) is ready to extend political and technical support to the reform initiatives of the Bangladesh's interim government.

This was revealed today while the new EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller, accompanied by, Deputy Managing Director for Asia Pacific Department at the European External Action Service paid an introductory courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin this afternoon at the latter's office, reads a press release. 

During the meeting foreign secretary mentioned that the EU is an important partner of Bangladesh and hoped for robust future engagements in all spheres.

He highlighted the priorities of the Interim Government, including deep reforms in different sectors, and formation of relevant reform commissions to that purpose. 

He shed light on the context of the unprecedented student-led mass uprising, and bears vast aspirations of the youth for a country free of discrimination. 

Referring to the meeting between the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh and the European Commission President on the sidelines of the 79th UNGA in New York, the Jashim expressed desire to continue to work with the EU in the spirit of long-standing collaboration and shared aspirations.  

Pampaloni emphasized that the Bangladesh-EU relations have been transforming from development-centric to wide-ranging strategic partnership. 

Both sides appreciated exchange of messages between the high-level dignitaries after the formation of the Interim Government, and the upcoming discussion on Partnership and Cooperation Agreement towards elevating the Bangladesh-EU relations to a new height. 

Both sides also discussed upcoming Bangladesh-EU Joint Commission meeting, trade and investment, preferential trading facility beyond 2029, and reform in the labour sector.

