EU High Representative concerned over arrest of 8,000 opposition men in Bangladesh

Josep Borrell Fontelles, European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy expressed his concern over the arrest of over 8,000 opposition activists in Bangladesh.

"Justice must be served in all cases," Josep, also the vice president of the EU Commission, wrote in his X handle on Sunday (5 November).

Concerned by the arrest of over 8,000 opposition activists in Bangladesh. Justice must be served in all cases.

We encourage all parties to refrain from violence.

Vital to find a peaceful way to participatory elections, conducive to democracy, human rights & fundamental freedoms

